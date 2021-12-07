El Broncos-Chiefs de la NFL arrasa ante los reajustes navideños de la competencia

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 8.450.000 [2,1] (2º)

ABC

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.700.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.010.000 [0.4] (3º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 18.120.000 [3,6] (1º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 11.840.000 [1,9] (2º)

08:30 - 'The National Christmas Tree Lighting': 4.480.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:30 - 'The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays': 2.420.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 1.870.000 [0,2] (3º)