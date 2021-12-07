El Broncos-Chiefs de la NFL arrasa ante los reajustes navideños de la competencia

Broncos-Chiefs
Adultos 18-49
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 8.450.000 [2,1] (2º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Broncos v. Chiefs' (8:30-11 p.m.): 14.220.000 [3,7] (1º)
ABC
07:00 - 'Something's Coming: West Side Story': 2.570.000 [0,2] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.010.000 [0.4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 1.870.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.700.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 18.120.000 [3,6] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 11.840.000 [1,9] (2º)
08:30 - 'The National Christmas Tree Lighting': 4.480.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:30 - 'The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays': 2.420.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 1.870.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 2.550.000 [0,7] (3º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.190.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.140.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 830.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 860.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.000.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 250.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 280.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 330.000 [0,1] (5º)
