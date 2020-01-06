Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 ENERO

Los Globos de Oro 2020 bajan respecto al año anterior pero lideran holgadamente en NBC

El fútbol americano también arrasa en la cadena del pavo real y le otorga el gran liderazgo de la noche.

Redacción Lunes 6 Enero 2020 18:00 (hace 3 horas)

Ricky Gervais, presentador Globos de Oro 2020

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 4,9/24

FOX: 1,5/2

CBS: 0,5/2

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'NFL Football': 29.750.000 [8,3/34] (1º)

08:00 - 'The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 14.760.000 [3,8/17] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.670.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 5.370.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.660.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.700.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 1.410.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.870.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.890.000 [0,7/3] (º2)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.570.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 3.040.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.860.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.000.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 360.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

