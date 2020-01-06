Los Globos de Oro 2020 bajan respecto al año anterior pero lideran holgadamente en NBC

Ricky Gervais, presentador Globos de Oro 2020
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 1,5/2
CBS: 0,5/2
ABC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'NFL Football': 29.750.000 [8,3/34] (1º)
08:00 - 'The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 14.760.000 [3,8/17] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.670.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 5.370.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.660.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.700.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 1.410.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.870.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.890.000 [0,7/3] (º2)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.570.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 3.040.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.860.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.000.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 360.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
