AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 OCTUBRE

'CSI: Vegas' debuta sin contundencia y sucumbe ante 'Chicago P.D.'

'Riverdale' mejora en su final de temporada, pero no pasa de 400.000 espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 8 Octubre 2021 10:21 (hace 2 horas)
'CSI: Vegas'

'CSI: Vegas'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,8/6

· CBS: 0,6/4

· Fox: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.800.000 [0,94/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails' (Estreno): 3.110.000 [0,50/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas' (Estreno): 4.120.000 [0,46/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 7.020.000 [0,83/6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.180.000 [0,80/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.750.000 [0,75/6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.350.000 [0,90/7] (2º)

09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 2.370.000 [0,42/3] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 3.250.000 [0,58/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.450.000 [0,47/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.150.000 [0,52/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.920.000 [0,35/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.750.000 [0,23/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale' (Final): 360.000 [0,08/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark' (Final): 350.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

