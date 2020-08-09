Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS USA 7 DE AGOSTO

The CW no acierta con 'Being Ruben' y FOX se lleva la noche

'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' se mantiene en CBS mientras que 'Dateline' sobresale en NBC.

Domingo 9 Agosto 2020
'Being Ruben'

'Being Ruben'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.952.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.660.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.000.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos': 3.735.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

baja

09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 3.260.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.730.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.265.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.145.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 515.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Being Ruben' (Estreno): 254.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

