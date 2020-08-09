The CW no acierta con 'Being Ruben' y FOX se lleva la noche

'Being Ruben'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/4
ABC: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.952.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.660.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.000.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos': 3.735.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
baja
09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 3.260.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.730.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.265.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.145.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 515.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Being Ruben' (Estreno): 254.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social