'Holey Moley' lidera sin problema la noche en ABC

'Holey Moley' (ABC)
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,5/5
Fox: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.950.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Don't': 2.450.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.960.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.000.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.830.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.010.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 2.880.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.460.000 [0,3/2] (º2)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.485.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 1.770.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.073.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MLB Thursday Baseball': 1.770.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Major League Baseball': 1.706.600 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Killer Camp': 470.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 470.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
