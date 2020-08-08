'Holey Moley' lidera sin problema la noche en ABC

ABC: 0,5/5

Fox: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.950.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'Don't': 2.450.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.960.000 [0,6/4] (1º)