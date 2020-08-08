Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS USA 6 DE AGOSTO

'Holey Moley' lidera sin problema la noche en ABC

Por su parte, las reposiciones de 'Young Sheldon' destacan en CBS, al igual que el deporte en FOX.

Redacción Sábado 8 Agosto 2020 08:40 (hace 48 minutos)
'Holey Moley' (ABC)

'Holey Moley' (ABC)

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,5/5

Fox: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.950.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'Don't': 2.450.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.960.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.000.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.830.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.010.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 2.880.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.460.000 [0,3/2] (º2)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.485.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 1.770.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.073.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MLB Thursday Baseball': 1.770.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Major League Baseball': 1.706.600 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Killer Camp': 470.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 470.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

