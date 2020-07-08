'America's Got Talent' lidera a la baja con reposiciones y 'What Would You Do?' firma un discreto regreso

'America's Got Talent'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,1/7
CBS: 0,4/3
ABC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 4.550.500 [0,6/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'World of Dance' (R): 2.410.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.520.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.730.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.665.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell’s Kitchen' (R): 1.530.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.350.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 3.020.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'What Would You Do?' (Estreno temporada): 2.890.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 1.030.000 [0,2/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'The CW Happy Hour – Tom Papa: Freaked Out': 412.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
