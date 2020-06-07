ABC lidera con la reposición 'Shark Tank' y con '20/20' ganado a 'Friday Night SmackDown!' en Fox

'Friday Night SmackDown!'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,6/4
Fox: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 1.935.500 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 3.645.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.910.500 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'McGyver' (R): 3.860.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Hawaii Five-0.' (R): 4.090.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 4.280.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'World Of Dance' (R): 2.145.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.045.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.570.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 705.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 582.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 525.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 551.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
