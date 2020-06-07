Notificaciones
Última hora Sanidad comunica un muerto por coronavirus en el último día, 72 durante la última semana

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 DE JUNIO

ABC lidera con la reposición 'Shark Tank' y con '20/20' ganado a 'Friday Night SmackDown!' en Fox

Las reposiciones de series en CBS consiguen ser lo más visto de la noche.

Redacción Domingo 7 Junio 2020 11:28 (hace 5 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    16,5%

  • logoantena3

    11,7%

  • logolasexta

    8,4%

  • logola1

    7,7%

  • logocuatro

    5,4%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logola2

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logoneox

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logodivinity

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logoboing

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logogol-television

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'Friday Night SmackDown!'

'Friday Night SmackDown!'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 1.935.500 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 3.645.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.910.500 [0,6/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'McGyver' (R): 3.860.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Hawaii Five-0.' (R): 4.090.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 4.280.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'World Of Dance' (R): 2.145.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.045.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.570.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 705.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 582.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 525.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 551.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Tremendo enfrentamiento entre Carmen Borrego y María Patiño: "Si yo soy muy manipuladora, entonces tú también"Tremendo enfrentamiento entre Carmen Borrego y María Patiño: "Si yo soy muy manipuladora, entonces tú también"