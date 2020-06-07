ABC lidera con la reposición 'Shark Tank' y con '20/20' ganado a 'Friday Night SmackDown!' en Fox

ABC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

ABC

CBS

NBC

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 705.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 582.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 525.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 551.000 [0,1/1] (5º)