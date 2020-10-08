Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 DE OCTUBRE

ABC es la cadena más elegida para seguir el debate entre vicepresidentes de EEUU

'The Masked Singer' baja en Fox pero se mantiene líder en su franja.

Redacción Jueves 8 Octubre 2020 18:50 (hace 1 hora)
  • logotelecinco

    17,5%

  • logoantena3

    13,5%

  • logola1

    9,7%

  • logolasexta

    6,9%

  • logocuatro

    4,5%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logola2

    2,4%

  • logoenergy

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

Foto promocional del debate

Foto promocional del debate

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,8/10

Fox: 1,4/8

NBC: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,6/4

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - '20/20: Pence vs. Harris – The Vice Presidential Debate': 4.895.000 [0,8/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Vice Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 7.767.000 [1,7/9] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.980.000 [1,4/8] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Vice Presidential Debate' (9 - 10:30 pm): 3.920.000 [1,0/5] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.215.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Vice Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 4.330.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 4.460.000 [0,8/5] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Vice Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 5.120.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Devils' (Estreno): 626.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner' (Estreno): 717.000 [0,1/1] (3º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'MasterChef Celebrity 5' apaga los fogones: La 1 no emitirá el talent show el 13 de octubre'MasterChef Celebrity 5' apaga los fogones: La 1 no emitirá el talent show el 13 de octubre