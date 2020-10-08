ABC es la cadena más elegida para seguir el debate entre vicepresidentes de EEUU

Foto promocional del debate
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,8/10
Fox: 1,4/8
NBC: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,6/4
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - '20/20: Pence vs. Harris – The Vice Presidential Debate': 4.895.000 [0,8/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Vice Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 7.767.000 [1,7/9] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.980.000 [1,4/8] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Vice Presidential Debate' (9 - 10:30 pm): 3.920.000 [1,0/5] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.215.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Vice Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 4.330.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 4.460.000 [0,8/5] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Vice Presidential Debate' (9 - 11 pm): 5.120.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Devils' (Estreno): 626.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner' (Estreno): 717.000 [0,1/1] (3º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social