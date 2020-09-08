Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 SEPTIEMBRE

El estreno de 'American Ninja Warrior' permite a NBC liderar de nuevo

El reality 'Love Island' se mantiene estable en CBS, que se reafirma como la segunda opción del día.

Redacción Martes 8 Septiembre 2020 17:43 (hace 4 horas)
'American Ninja Warrior'

'American Ninja Warrior'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/1

ABC: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 3.500.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.610.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.180.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.800.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.660.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.400.000 [0,2/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Movie: Draft Day' (8-10 p.m.): 1.360.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever!' (8-11 p.m.) (Final): 1.390.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Try This At Home': 541.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Try This At Home': 633.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

