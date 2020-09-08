El estreno de 'American Ninja Warrior' permite a NBC liderar de nuevo

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/1

ABC: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.180.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

Fox

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever!' (8-11 p.m.) (Final): 1.390.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Try This At Home': 541.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Try This At Home': 633.000 [0,1/0] (5º)