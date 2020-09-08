El estreno de 'American Ninja Warrior' permite a NBC liderar de nuevo

'American Ninja Warrior'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/1
ABC: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 3.500.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.610.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.180.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.800.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.660.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.400.000 [0,2/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Movie: Draft Day' (8-10 p.m.): 1.360.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever!' (8-11 p.m.) (Final): 1.390.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Try This At Home': 541.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Try This At Home': 633.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social