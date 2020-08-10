Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 AGOSTO

CBS se dispara y lidera con la última jornada del PGA Championship 2020

CBS se distancia de ABC y NBC con el popular campeonato de golf, que se saldó con la victoria de Collin Morikawa.

Redacción Lunes 10 Agosto 2020 18:14
PGA Championship 2020

Adultos 18-49

CBC: 0,8/5

ABC: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

07:00 - '2020 PGA Championship' (7-9 p.m.): 5.760.000 [1,0/7] (1º)

09:00 - '60 Minutes': 4.100.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.110.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.360.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 4.370.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 3.120.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game' (R): 2.530.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Cannonball': 1.750.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R): 1.300.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 1.930.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 864.000 [0,1/1] (4º)

07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 488.000 [0,1/1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 672.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bless The Harts' (R): 564.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 711.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 831.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Fridge Wars': 396.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 253.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

