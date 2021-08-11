'The Bachelorette' se impone a lo largo del prime time con su final de tres horas

'The Bachelorette'
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 3.290.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Wall': 2.430.000 [0,5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-11 p.m.): 4.370.000 [1,1] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.100.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.690.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.460.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 2.100.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 1.870.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.360.000 [0,6] (4º)
09:00 - 'HouseBroken': 950.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 680.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 680.000 [0,1] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 340.000 [0,1] (5º)
