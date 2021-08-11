Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 AGOSTO

'The Bachelorette' se impone a lo largo del prime time con su final de tres horas

El reality de ABC recupera el liderazgo una vez finalizados los Juegos Olímpicos.

Redacción Miércoles 11 Agosto 2021 10:54 (hace 1 hora)
  • logotelecinco

    14,5%

  • logoantena3

    14,4%

  • logola1

    7,2%

  • logolasexta

    5,8%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logodivinity

    2,4%

  • logoneox

    2,1%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoten

    1,0%

  • logobemadtv

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

'The Bachelorette'

'The Bachelorette'

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 3.290.000 [0,5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Wall': 2.430.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-11 p.m.): 4.370.000 [1,1] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.100.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.690.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.460.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 2.100.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 1.870.000 [0,2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.360.000 [0,6] (4º)

09:00 - 'HouseBroken': 950.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 680.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 680.000 [0,1] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 340.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'Elif' corona el día y la sobremesa, mientras que "A Good Man", en Paramount Network, lidera la noche'Elif' corona el día y la sobremesa, mientras que "A Good Man", en Paramount Network, lidera la noche