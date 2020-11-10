ABC lidera con las subidas de 'Dancing with the Stars' y 'The Good Doctor'

'The Good Doctor'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,9/5
NBC: 0,8/5
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.300.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (Estreno): 5.150.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 7.090.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 3.390.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.180.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.790.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.130.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 2.260.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.640.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.130.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 974.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 825.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 793.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
