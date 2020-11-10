ABC lidera con las subidas de 'Dancing with the Stars' y 'The Good Doctor'

ABC: 0,9/5

NBC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.300.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

NBC

CBS

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 974.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 825.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 793.000 [0,2/1] (5º)