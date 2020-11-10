Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 NOVIEMBRE

ABC lidera con las subidas de 'Dancing with the Stars' y 'The Good Doctor'

'Filthy Rich' justifica su cancelación con unos datos cada vez más pobres en Fox.

Redacción Martes 10 Noviembre 2020 18:08 (hace 4 horas)
'The Good Doctor'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/5

NBC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.300.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (Estreno): 5.150.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 7.090.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 3.390.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.180.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.790.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.130.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 2.260.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.640.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.130.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 974.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 825.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 793.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

