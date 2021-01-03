Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 DE ENERO

El estreno de la 13ª temporada de 'RuPaul's Drag Race' logra que The CW sea la única cadena que sube

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' permite a Fox hacerse con el liderazgo.

Redacción Domingo 3 Enero 2021 12:11 (hace 3 horas)
  • logola1

    14,7%

  • logoantena3

    12,6%

  • logotelecinco

    8,8%

  • logolasexta

    5,3%

  • logocuatro

    5,2%

  • logo13tv

    3,5%

  • logola2

    3,4%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logonova

    2,2%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,0%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logoneox

    1,8%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logobemadtv

    1,0%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank (R)': 2.410.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9:00-11 p.m.): 2.075.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8:00-10 p.m.): 2.820.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 2.325.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Dateline': 2.255.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 2.980.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 3.030.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.410.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'RuPaul's Drag Race (Estreno de temporada)' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 478.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Las mentiras de Tom Brusse en el Polideluxe que pondrían acabar con su relación con Sandra Pica Las mentiras de Tom Brusse en el Polideluxe que pondrían acabar con su relación con Sandra Pica