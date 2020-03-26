Evangeline Lilly se disculpa por su "insensible" publicación sobre el coronavirus

Estados Unidos se ha convertido en el país con más contagios declarados de coronavirus, superando la barrera de los 80.000. Esta nueva realidad ha llevado a Evangeline Lilly ha replantearse el post que publicó en Instagram el 16 de marzo, en el que presumía de no estar sometida al confinamiento. "Hay gente que valora su vida por encima de su libertad, y otra que valora su libertad sobre su vida. Todos tomamos nuestras decisiones," señalaba la actriz, recibiendo multitud de comentarios negativos.
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me "do it out of love, not fear" and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can't return it right now. EL
Ahora, la protagonista de 'Perdidos' se ha concienciado y ha desvelado a través de la misma red social que empezó a aplicar el distanciamiento social el 18 de marzo. Además, ha justificado su anterior post explicando que las únicas normas impuestas en su comunidad eran "no reunirse en grupos de más de 250 personas y lavarse las manos", pero cuando se dio paso al aislamiento finalmente dejó de salir de casa: "Estoy poniendo de mi parte para aplanar la curva, practicando la distancia social y quedándome en casa con mi familia."
"Quiero ofrecer mi sincera y sentida disculpa por la insensibilidad que mostré en mi anterior post en cuanto al verdadero dolor y temor que ha provocado el COVID-19," ha apuntado Lilly, mostrándose consciente del impacto que tuvo su anterior reflexión: "Mi silencio ha mandado un mensaje erróneo, arrogante y críptico." Además, la intérprete ha explicado las intenciones detrás de esa reflexión tornada en controversia: "Creía que estaba imbuyendo calma entre la histeria. Ahora puedo ver que estaba proyectando mis propios miedos en una situación ya de por sí aterradora y traumática."
Comprometidos
Lilly no es la única integrante del elenco de 'Perdidos' que ha querido invitar a cumplir con la cuarentena. El último en unirse a ese compromiso ha sido Josh Holloway, que daba vida a Sawyer en la ficción de ABC, y que a través de Instagram ha recordado una escena entre su personaje y Jack, en la que ejemplificaba lo que significa el aislamiento.