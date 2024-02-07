Por Sergio Navarro |

'Zorra' está arrasando en todo el mundo. Desde que se conoció su candidatura al Benidorm Fest, fue uno de los temas que más llamó la atención, pero desde que Nebulossa ganó el festival con este tema el pasado sábado 3 de febrero, está siendo un éxito mundial. Muestra de ello es que está en el tercer puesto global de Spotify de virales, por lo que no solo está gustando en España (donde es número 1), sino en todo el planeta.

Nebulossa en la parte de "soy una zorra de postal"

Letra de 'Zorra' en inglés

Han surgido ya varias traducciones e incluso versiones cambiando la letra pero hablando de otros temas. Sin embargo, se ha hablado mucho de la traducción al inglés,. Pues bien, la cuenta oficial del grupo ya nos ha sacado de dudas con un lyric video en el que vemos el videoclip oficial con la letra en inglés.

I know I'm just a vixen to you,

My past is gobbling you up,

I know I'm the black sheep,

The misunderstood, the one made of stone.

I know I'm not who you want me to be (I know),

I get it, it's driving you up the wall (I know),

But this is just my nature,

Can't be bothered changing for you.

I'm in a good place now,

It was just a matter of time,

I'm gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel,

From the rooftops.

If I head out solo, I'm a bit of a vixen,

If I'm having fun, I'm the biggest vixen,

If I stretch the night till it's daylight,

I'm an even bigger vixen.

When I get what I want (vixen, vixen),

It's never 'cause I deserve it (vixen, vixen),

Even though I'm taking on the world,

No one appreciates it at all.

I'm in a good place now,

It was just a matter of time,

I'm gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel,

From the rooftops.

I'm in a good place now (vixen, vixen)

Rebuilt from the inside out (vixen, vixen)

And that vixen you were so scared of,

She's been empowering herself,

And now she's a picture-perfect vixen (vixen, vixen, vixen)

who's not doing so badly (vixen, vixen, vixen)

And couldn't care less about anything

Go ahead, throw stones, if that's your thing,

I'm a picture-perfect vixen,

I'm a real woman (vixen, vixen, vixen)

And if I get all worked up (vixen, vixen, vixen)

From vixen, I might just turn into a jackal,

If so, you're in trouble,

I'm a picture-perfect vixen (vixen, vixen, vixen).

I'm in a good place now,

Just a matter of time,

I'm gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel,

From the rooftops.

I'm in a good place now (vixen, vixen, vixen)

Rebuilt from the inside out (vixen, vixen, vixen)

And that vixen you were so scared of,

She's been empowering herself,

And now she's a picture-perfect vixen.

Una letra a debate

Que se emplee el término 'Zorra' ha llevado a la duda de si la UER aceptaría la letra tal cual de la canción. Pero sí. Tal y como cuenta la organización, "hay muchas interpretaciones del título de la canción presentada por RTVE (...) y teniendo en cuenta su uso previsto en el contexto de la letra y el mensaje de la canción, hemos concluido que la canción es elegible para participar en el concurso de este año".