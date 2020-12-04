'Anatomía de Grey' y 'Estación 19' bajan, pero ABC no pierde el liderazgo

'Anatomía de Grey'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,8/5
CBS: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Estación 19': 5.385.000 [0,8/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Anatomía de Grey': 5.375.000 [1,2/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.840.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.270.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'B Positive': 5.200.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 5.170.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'The Unicorn': 3.620.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.890.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.275.000 [0,9/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.035.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.900.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MLS Soccer (Western Conference Semi-Finals: Kansas City vs. Minnesota)' (8-10 p.m.): 790.250 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments': 526.500 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 655.500 [0,1/1] (5º)
