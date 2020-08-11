Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 AGOSTO

'The Titan Games' se despide líder en una noche de reposiciones

Tras el season finale del concurso, las reposiciones de 'American Ninja Warrior' se imponen a las de 'The Bachelor'.

David Carro Martes 11 Agosto 2020 18:50 (hace 6 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    13,1%

  • logoantena3

    12,3%

  • logola1

    8,3%

  • logolasexta

    6,7%

  • logocuatro

    5,7%

  • logola2

    3,4%

  • logonova

    2,9%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logo13tv

    2,7%

  • logodivinity

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,2%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoatreseries

    1,9%

  • logoclan

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

La final de 'The Titan Games'

La final de 'The Titan Games'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (Final): 3.545.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (9-11 p.m): 2.323.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.750.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.370.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.515.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.925.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 1.975.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.750.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons - Ever!' (R) (8-11 p.m.): 1.877.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 1.055.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 788.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
David Broncano se cuela en 'Hormigas Blancas' con imágenes de joven en 'Estas no son las noticias'David Broncano se cuela en 'Hormigas Blancas' con imágenes de joven en 'Estas no son las noticias'