'The Titan Games' se despide líder en una noche de reposiciones

La final de 'The Titan Games'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,3/2
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (Final): 3.545.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (9-11 p.m): 2.323.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.750.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.370.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.515.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.925.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 1.975.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.750.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons - Ever!' (R) (8-11 p.m.): 1.877.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 1.055.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 788.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
