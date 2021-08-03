Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 AGOSTO

Los Juegos Olímpicos atraen a 12 millones de espectadores y 'The Bachelorette' crece

El reality de ABC mejora a pesar del tremendo impacto del certamen deportivo nipón.

Redacción Martes 3 Agosto 2021 18:42 (hace 3 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    13,8%

  • logoantena3

    13,4%

  • logola1

    9,2%

  • logolasexta

    5,4%

  • logocuatro

    4,1%

  • logoteledeporte

    3,2%

  • logola2

    3,1%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,3%

  • logoneox

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logomega-espana

    1,2%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoten

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logobemadtv

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

'The Bachelorette'

'The Bachelorette'

NBC

08:00 - '2020 Tokyo Olympics' (8-11 p.m.): 12.760.000 [2,8] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.470.000 [0,9] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game': 17400.000 [0,4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 2.570.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.360.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.070.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 1.710.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 1.440.000 [0,2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns' (R): 1.250.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Housebroken' (R): 600.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 490.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 640.000 [0,1] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 350.000 [0,0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
RTVE cesa a Enric Hernández como director de Noticias y suprime este cargoRTVE cesa a Enric Hernández como director de Noticias y suprime este cargo