Notificaciones
Última hora HBO Max llegará a España en la segunda mitad de 2021

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 DE DICIEMBRE

'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' irrumpe con fuerza en NBC, pero 'The Masked Singer' resiste

NBC y Fox se reparten la noche dejando sin opción al estreno de temporada de 'SEAL Team' en CBS y la despedida de 'Coroner' en CW.

Redacción Jueves 3 Diciembre 2020 18:44 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,9%

  • logoantena3

    15,0%

  • logola1

    8,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,2%

  • logocuatro

    5,2%

  • logonova

    2,9%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

Gwen Stefani en 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

Gwen Stefani en 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 1,6/9

NBC: 1.0/6

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' (8-10 p.m.): 7.110.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes': 4.960.000 [0,8/6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (8-10 p.m.): 6.362.500 [1,6/9] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.890.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'American Housewife': 3.120.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.530.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.160.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 1.860.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.155.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - SEAL team (9-11 p.m.) (Estreno): 4.100.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Devils: 354.500 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner' (Final): 583.500 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'El Señor de los Anillos' de Amazon anuncia veinte nuevos fichajes'El Señor de los Anillos' de Amazon anuncia veinte nuevos fichajes