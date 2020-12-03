'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' irrumpe con fuerza en NBC, pero 'The Masked Singer' resiste

Gwen Stefani en 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 1,6/9
NBC: 1.0/6
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
08:00 - 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' (8-10 p.m.): 7.110.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes': 4.960.000 [0,8/6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (8-10 p.m.): 6.362.500 [1,6/9] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.890.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'American Housewife': 3.120.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.530.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.160.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 1.860.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.155.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - SEAL team (9-11 p.m.) (Estreno): 4.100.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Devils: 354.500 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner' (Final): 583.500 [0,1/0] (5º)
