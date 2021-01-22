Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 ENERO

El reboot de 'Walker' firma un estreno espectacular en The CW

Las sitcoms de CBS vuelven con fuerza y 'El joven Sheldon' supera los 7 millones de espectadores.

'Walker'

'Walker'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/4

Fox: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,3/2

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 6.100.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Chase': 4.300.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler': 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen': 2.470.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 2.450.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Last Man Standing': 2.540.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Mr Mayor': 3.090.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Superstore': 2.150.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.640.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.000.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.150.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'B Positive': 5.030.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 4.920.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn': 3.450.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.750.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker' (Estreno): 2.430.000 [0,4/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (Estreno): 717.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

