'The Price is Right at Night' con Seth Rogen lidera sin problemas una noche marcada por las reposiciones

Seth Rogen en 'The Price is Right at Night'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/2
FOX: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Holidays with the Houghs' (R): 2.420.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Saturday Night Live!' (9-11 p.m.) (R): 2.790.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza' (Especial): 6.570.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 4.310.00 [0,6/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.980.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Same Time, Next Christmas' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 2.820.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (R): 2.270.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (R): 1.510.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge': 580.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge' (Final): 540.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
