AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 DE DICIEMBRE

'The Price is Right at Night' con Seth Rogen lidera sin problemas una noche marcada por las reposiciones

The CW dedica su parrilla a 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge' sin ningún éxito.

Redacción Martes 24 Diciembre 2019 18:47 (hace 2 horas)
Seth Rogen en 'The Price is Right at Night'

La Navidad está ya aquí y se nota en la programación de las networks, plagada de reposiciones. CBS, sin embargo, apostó por la novedad con un especial de 'The Price Is Right at Night' con Seth Rogen, que lideró la noche sin problemas marcando 0,9 puntos y 6,5 millones de espectadores. De este modo, dobla al resto de ofertas de su franja. El resto de opciones marcan discretos datos en la noche, destacando únicamente 'All rise', que consigue 0,6 puntos a las 21h, dándole también el liderazgo a CBS. The CW dedica su noche a 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge' sin ningún éxito, pues marca sendos 0,1 puntos y poco más de medio millón de espectadores.

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/2

FOX: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Holidays with the Houghs' (R): 2.420.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Saturday Night Live!' (9-11 p.m.) (R): 2.790.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza' (Especial): 6.570.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 4.310.00 [0,6/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.980.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Same Time, Next Christmas' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 2.820.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (R): 2.270.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (R): 1.510.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge': 580.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge' (Final): 540.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

