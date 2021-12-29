Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 27 DICIEMBRE

La fiesta de "Trolls" no consigue desbancar a 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

La película familiar celebra la Navidad ante 1,48 millones de espectadores en NBC.

Redacción Miércoles 29 Diciembre 2021 11:22 (hace 49 minutos)
"Trolls"

"Trolls"

Adultos 18-49

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (R): 3.660.000 [0,4] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Year: 2021' (9-11 p.m.): 2.410.000 [0,3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Trolls' (8-10 p.m.): 1.480.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'That's My Jam' (R): 1.270.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 1.780.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.810.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.430.000 [0,3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.830.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.120.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.510.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 670.000 [0,1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 590.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 510.000 [0,1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

