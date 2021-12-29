La fiesta de "Trolls" no consigue desbancar a 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

"Trolls"
Adultos 18-49
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (R): 3.660.000 [0,4] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Year: 2021' (9-11 p.m.): 2.410.000 [0,3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Trolls' (8-10 p.m.): 1.480.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'That's My Jam' (R): 1.270.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 1.780.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.810.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.430.000 [0,3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.830.000 [0,3] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.120.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.510.000 [0,2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 670.000 [0,1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 590.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 510.000 [0,1] (5º)
