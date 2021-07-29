Los Juegos Olímpicos arrasan en NBC en una noche infestada de reposiciones

Juegos Olímpicos
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.820.000 [0,3] (1º)
08:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.1400.000 [0,2] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.090.000 [0,2] (1º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 900.000 [0,1] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell The Truth' (R): 1.340.000 [0,2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 780.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 780.000 [0,2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - '2020 Tokyo Olympics' (8-11 p.m.): 13.560.000 [3,2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.200.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.630.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 1.570.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 660.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Superman & Lois' (R): 600.000 [0,1] (5º)
