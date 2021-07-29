Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 27 JULIO

Los Juegos Olímpicos arrasan en NBC en una noche infestada de reposiciones

El certamen deportivo celebrado en Tokyo congrega a 13 millones de espectadores en Estados Unidos.

Jueves 29 Julio 2021
Juegos Olímpicos

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.820.000 [0,3] (1º)

08:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.1400.000 [0,2] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.090.000 [0,2] (1º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 900.000 [0,1] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell The Truth' (R): 1.340.000 [0,2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 780.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 780.000 [0,2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - '2020 Tokyo Olympics' (8-11 p.m.): 13.560.000 [3,2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.200.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.630.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 1.570.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 660.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Superman & Lois' (R): 600.000 [0,1] (5º)

