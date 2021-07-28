Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020
NBC
08:00 - '2020 Tokyo Olympics': 13.420.000 [3,2/22] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.190.000 [0,7/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game': 1.600.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 2.810.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.440.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.140.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 1.790.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 1.780.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns' (R): 1.100.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Housebroken' (R): 560.000 [0,1] (4º)
09:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 460.000 [0,1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico' (Estreno): 640.000 [0,1/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 300.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social