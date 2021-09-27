'Los Simpson' llegan con fuerza y plantan cara al liderazgo 'NFL: Packers v. 49ers'

· NBC: 3,7/24

· CBS: 0,6/4

· Fox: 0,5/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:30 - 'NFL: Packers vs. 49ers': 15.330.000 [4,2] (1º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 8.420.000 [2,3] (1º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 5.880.000 [1,4] (2º)

CBS

Fox

08:30 - 'The Great North' (Estreno): 1.800.000 [0,7] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (Estreno): 3.330.000 [1,1] (2º)

07:30 - 'The OT': 11.950.000 [3,2] (1º)

ABC

07:00 - 'Global Citizen Live': 1.550.000 [0,2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (Estreno): 3.760.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (Estreno): 2.510.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.340.000 [0,2] (2º)