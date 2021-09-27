Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. DOMINGO 26 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'Los Simpson' llegan con fuerza y plantan cara al liderazgo 'NFL: Packers v. 49ers'

La NBC vuelve a dispararse en términos de share y rating.

Redacción Lunes 27 Septiembre 2021 18:34 (hace 1 hora)
  • logoantena3

    13,9%

  • logotelecinco

    12,7%

  • logola1

    9,6%

  • logocuatro

    5,3%

  • logolasexta

    4,0%

  • logola2

    3,3%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logoneox

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logonova

    1,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logogol-television

    1,3%

  • logomega-espana

    1,2%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

Mason Crosby y Marge Simpson

Mason Crosby y Marge Simpson

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 3,7/24

· CBS: 0,6/4

· Fox: 0,5/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 5.880.000 [1,4] (2º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 8.420.000 [2,3] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Packers vs. 49ers': 15.330.000 [4,2] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 minutes': 7.120.000 [0,8] (3º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.150.000 [0,9] (3º)

09:00 - 'Broadway's Back!': 2.650.000 [0,4] (4º)

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 11.950.000 [3,2] (1º)

07:30 - 'The OT': 11.950.000 [3,2] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (Estreno): 3.330.000 [1,1] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (Estreno): 1.800.000 [0,7] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (Estreno): 1.590.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (Estreno): 1.520.000 [0,6] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'Global Citizen Live': 1.550.000 [0,2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (Estreno): 3.760.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (Estreno): 2.510.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.340.000 [0,2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 520.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Wellington Paranomal' (Final): 210.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:30 - 'Wellington Paranomal' (R): 200.000 [0,0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Jorge Cadaval es operado de urgencia a consecuencia de un cólico nefríticoJorge Cadaval es operado de urgencia a consecuencia de un cólico nefrítico