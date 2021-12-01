'La Brea' cierra temporada al alza, impulsada por el liderato de 'The Voice'

'La Brea'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,5/4
· NBC: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,4/3
· CBS: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.950.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Superstar': 1.790.000 [0,3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.600.000 [0,7] (1º)
09:00 - 'La Brea' (Final): 4.830.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 1.880.000 [0,2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.290.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.380.000 [0,3] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.370.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.840.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.430.000 [0,3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 740.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Riverdale': 280.000 [0,1] (5º)
