Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 30 NOVIEMBRE

'La Brea' cierra temporada al alza, impulsada por el liderato de 'The Voice'

'The Bachelorette' planta cara a 'The Voice' y permite a ABC empatar con NBC.

Redacción Miércoles 1 Diciembre 2021 19:34 (hace 2 horas)
  • logoantena3

    15,3%

  • logotelecinco

    14,5%

  • logola1

    8,4%

  • logolasexta

    7,2%

  • logocuatro

    4,7%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logola2

    2,4%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,9%

  • logomega-espana

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logoclan

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

'La Brea'

'La Brea'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,5/4

· NBC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.950.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Superstar': 1.790.000 [0,3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.600.000 [0,7] (1º)

09:00 - 'La Brea' (Final): 4.830.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 1.880.000 [0,2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.290.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.380.000 [0,3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.370.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.840.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.430.000 [0,3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 740.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Riverdale': 280.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Penélope Cruz vuelve a la televisión de la mano de Pedro Almodóvar con la docuserie 'Not a Bride'Penélope Cruz vuelve a la televisión de la mano de Pedro Almodóvar con la docuserie 'Not a Bride'