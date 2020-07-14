El reparto de 'Glee' se despide de Naya Rivera tras encontrar su cadáver

Tras varias jornadas de búsqueda del cuerpo de Naya Rivera tras desaparecer en el lago Piru, una reserva natural ubicada al sur de California, su cuerpo se halló sin vida el lunes 13 de julio confirmando el fatal desenlace que muchos ya esperaban después de que las autoridades diesen por muerta a la actriz el día 10. Confirmado el fallecimiento de quien dio vida a Santana en 'Glee', el reparto de esta serie se ha despedido la que fue su compañera a través de las redes sociales. Heather Morris no ha hecho ninguna publicación, pero se ha mantenido muy atenta con el caso en todo momento, e incluso se ofreció a participar en la búsqueda submarina del cuerpo de Rivera.
Reparto de 'Glee'
La actriz Jane Lynch, que dio vida a la entrenadora Sue Sylvester, se despidió de la actriz publicando: "Descansa dulce, Naya. Qué fuerza fuiste. Amor y paz para tu familia". Por su parte, quien interpretó a Sugar Motta en varias temporadas de esta ficción, la intérprete Vanessa Lengies, ha mandado el siguiente mensaje: "Tanto dolor hoy. Agradecida por nuestro amor y conexión. Abrazando a todos muy fuerte. Familia para toda la vida". Y Josh Sussman, quien encarnó a Jacob Ben Israel, se limitó a asegurar que la van a añorar: "Te echaremos mucho de menos".
Otras actrices han preferido Instagram para mostrar sus condolencias, como son los casos de Becca Tobin y Jenna Ushkowitz. La primera de ellas ha publicado un fotograma de la serie en la que cuenta la amabilidad que tuvo Rivera cuando esta se incorporó al reparto: "Me uní al elenco de 'Glee' en la tercera temporada y, como recién llegada, estaba intimidada y aterrorizada". Sin embargo, "ella me invitó a fiestas y reuniones y siempre estuvo allí para dar consejos. Ella era una súper estrella que no tenía nada que ganar al ser amable con la nueva chica, pero lo era y eso cambió toda la experiencia. Siempre estaré agradecida con ese hermoso humano. Mi corazón está con su familia y su dulce niño", publica la actriz.
"Cuidaremos de Josey"
Jenna Ushkowitz, la actriz que dio vida a Tina Cohen-Chang, mandó este mensaje a su compañera a través de su red social: "Naya, fuiste una fuerza, y todo aquel que te rodeó lo sabía y sintió la luz y la alegría que emanaba cuando entrabas en una habitación". Además, recuerda haber compartido "risas, Martinis y secretos" y concluye: "Te merecías el mundo y nos aseguraremos de que Josey y tu familia lo sientan todos los días. Ya te extraño".
Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness. I joined the cast of Glee in the third season and as the newcomer, I was intimidated and terrified. The cast was already such a tight-knit group who had been working incredibly hard together for over three years to make it a hit show and I never expected any of them to have time for me. To my surprise, Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy. ??
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a ?? force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.