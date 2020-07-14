El reparto de 'Glee' se despide de Naya Rivera tras encontrar su cadáver

Tras varias jornadas de búsqueda del cuerpo de Naya Rivera tras desaparecer en el lago Piru, una reserva natural ubicada al sur de California, su cuerpo se halló sin vida el lunes 13 de julio confirmando el fatal desenlace que muchos ya esperaban después de que las autoridades diesen por muerta a la actriz el día 10. Confirmado el fallecimiento de quien dio vida a Santana en 'Glee', el reparto de esta serie se ha despedido la que fue su compañera a través de las redes sociales. Heather Morris no ha hecho ninguna publicación, pero se ha mantenido muy atenta con el caso en todo momento, e incluso se ofreció a participar en la búsqueda submarina del cuerpo de Rivera.

Reparto de 'Glee'

La actriz Jane Lynch, que dio vida a la entrenadora Sue Sylvester, se despidió de la actriz publicando: "Descansa dulce, Naya. Qué fuerza fuiste. Amor y paz para tu familia". Por su parte, quien interpretó a Sugar Motta en varias temporadas de esta ficción, la intérprete Vanessa Lengies, ha mandado el siguiente mensaje: "Tanto dolor hoy. Agradecida por nuestro amor y conexión. Abrazando a todos muy fuerte. Familia para toda la vida". Y Josh Sussman, quien encarnó a Jacob Ben Israel, se limitó a asegurar que la van a añorar: "Te echaremos mucho de menos".

Otras actrices han preferido Instagram para mostrar sus condolencias, como son los casos de Becca Tobin y Jenna Ushkowitz. La primera de ellas ha publicado un fotograma de la serie en la que cuenta la amabilidad que tuvo Rivera cuando esta se incorporó al reparto: "Me uní al elenco de 'Glee' en la tercera temporada y, como recién llegada, estaba intimidada y aterrorizada". Sin embargo, "ella me invitó a fiestas y reuniones y siempre estuvo allí para dar consejos. Ella era una súper estrella que no tenía nada que ganar al ser amable con la nueva chica, pero lo era y eso cambió toda la experiencia. Siempre estaré agradecida con ese hermoso humano. Mi corazón está con su familia y su dulce niño", publica la actriz.

"Cuidaremos de Josey"

Jenna Ushkowitz, la actriz que dio vida a Tina Cohen-Chang, mandó este mensaje a su compañera a través de su red social: "Naya, fuiste una fuerza, y todo aquel que te rodeó lo sabía y sintió la luz y la alegría que emanaba cuando entrabas en una habitación". Además, recuerda haber compartido "risas, Martinis y secretos" y concluye: "Te merecías el mundo y nos aseguraremos de que Josey y tu familia lo sientan todos los días. Ya te extraño".

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

So much grief today. Grateful for our love and connection. Holding everyone tight. Family for lifetimes. — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 13, 2020