'The Bachelor' se mantiene imbatible en ABC ante la amenaza de 'The Voice'

'The Bachelor'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,2/7
FOX: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Women Tell All' (8-10 p.m.): 6.360.000 [1,8/10] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.630.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 8.960.000 [1,5/8] (2º)
10:00 - 'Manifest': 3.750.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.510.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (R): 1.890.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.120.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.420.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 4.020.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.260.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 772.000 [0,3/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 627.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
