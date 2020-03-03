'The Bachelor' se mantiene imbatible en ABC ante la amenaza de 'The Voice'

ABC: 1,4/7

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Women Tell All' (8-10 p.m.): 6.360.000 [1,8/10] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.630.000 [0,8/4] (1º)