AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 MARZO

'The Bachelor' se mantiene imbatible en ABC ante la amenaza de 'The Voice'

'The Good Doctor' sigue estable en el prime time de ABC con la recta final de su tercera temporada.

Redacción Martes 3 Marzo 2020 18:30 (hace 1 hora)

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,4/7

NBC: 1,2/7

FOX: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Women Tell All' (8-10 p.m.): 6.360.000 [1,8/10] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.630.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 8.960.000 [1,5/8] (2º)

10:00 - 'Manifest': 3.750.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.510.000 [0,9/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (R): 1.890.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.120.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.420.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 4.020.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.260.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 772.000 [0,3/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 627.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

