Adultos 18-49
- Fox: 0,6/4
- ABC: 0,5/4
- CBS: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
'NCIS'
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.120.000 [0,70/6] (1º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.270.000 [0,51/4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'American Idol: The Great Idol Reunion': 5.890.000 [0,68/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.560.000 [0,53/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.680.000 [0,41/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.470.000 [0,62/5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.400.000 [0,52/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.270.000 [0,55/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.210.000 [0,43/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.610.000 [0,28/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Endgame' (Final): 1.450.000 [0,20/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 450.000 [0,12/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 340.000 [0,10/1] (5º)