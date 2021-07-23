'Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers' no puede arrebatar el liderazgo a 'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,7/4
· CBS: 0,6/4
· Fox: 0,6/4
· NBC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.290.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.600.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Match Game' (Estreno): 7.380.000 [2,5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.220.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.600.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Swat' (R): 1.360.000 [0,2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers': 2.490.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 1.830.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 1.930.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.240.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Crime Scene Kitchen' (Final): 1.550.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 780.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)
