Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU MIÉRCOLES 21 DE JULIO

'Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers' no puede arrebatar el liderazgo a 'Big Brother'

'The $100,000 Pyramid' fue el espacio con mayor seguimiento de la noche estadounidense.

Redacción Viernes 23 Julio 2021 07:53 (hace 8 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    18,6%

  • logoantena3

    14,1%

  • logola1

    7,7%

  • logolasexta

    5,9%

  • logocuatro

    4,9%

  • logola2

    3,1%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,4%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,2%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logoten

    0,9%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,7/4

· CBS: 0,6/4

· Fox: 0,6/4

· NBC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.290.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.600.000 [0,5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Match Game' (Estreno): 7.380.000 [2,5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.220.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.600.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Swat' (R): 1.360.000 [0,2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers': 2.490.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 1.830.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 1.930.000 [0,2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.240.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Crime Scene Kitchen' (Final): 1.550.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 780.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
La nueva mentira de José Antonio Avilés: Aseguró que le habían contratado en 'Élite' como traficanteLa nueva mentira de José Antonio Avilés: Aseguró que le habían contratado en 'Élite' como traficante