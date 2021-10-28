'Survivor'
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 1,8/13
· NBC: 0,7/5
· CBS: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - '2021 Word Series Game 2': TBA [1,8] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.570.000 [0,7] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.610.000 [0,7] (2º)
10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.510.000 [0,7] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.000.000 [0,8] (2º)
09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.810.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.270.000 [0,3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 3.100.000 [0,5] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.490.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.210.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.930.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.880.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 540.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 400.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social