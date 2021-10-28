Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU MIÉRCOLES 27 DE OCTUBRE

'2021 Word Series Game 2' arrasa con victoria para los Houston Astros y arrebata el liderazgo a 'Survivor'

El deporte vuelve a triunfar en las audiencias estadounidenses, con Fox en lo más alto.

Redacción Jueves 28 Octubre 2021 18:38 (hace 1 hora)
  • logotelecinco

    16,0%

  • logoantena3

    15,4%

  • logola1

    8,2%

  • logolasexta

    6,4%

  • logocuatro

    4,6%

  • logola2

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logogol-television

    1,1%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

'Survivor'

'Survivor'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 1,8/13

· NBC: 0,7/5

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - '2021 Word Series Game 2': TBA [1,8] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.570.000 [0,7] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.610.000 [0,7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.510.000 [0,7] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.000.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.810.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.270.000 [0,3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 3.100.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.490.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.210.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.930.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.880.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 540.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 400.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Mediaset cancela 'Los teloneros' y lo sustituye por 'A simple vista', el concurso de Paz PadillaMediaset cancela 'Los teloneros' y lo sustituye por 'A simple vista', el concurso de Paz Padilla