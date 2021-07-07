Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU LUNES 5 DE JULIO

'The Bachelorette' revalida el liderazgo en ABC, pese a enfrentarse contra 2021 Stanley Cup Game 4

La emisión de 2021 Stanley Cup Game 4 no consigue ser lo más visto de la jornada.

Redacción Miércoles 7 Julio 2021 11:01 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,6%

  • logoantena3

    14,9%

  • logola1

    8,4%

  • logolasexta

    6,3%

  • logocuatro

    5,3%

  • logola2

    3,1%

  • logofdf

    2,9%

  • logonova

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoneox

    1,5%

  • logodivinity

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,2%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoclan

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logoten

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

2021 Stanley Cup Game 4

2021 Stanley Cup Game 4

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1


ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.300.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game' (R): 1.540.000 [0,3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - '2021 Stanley Cup Game 4' (8-10 p.m.): 2.560.000 [0,6] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen': 2.310.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Housebroken' (R): 760.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 590.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.020.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.590.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.430.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 2.340.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 640.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 320.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
La llegada a meta en el Tour de Francia (4,9%) pedalea a golpe de liderazgo y vence a 'Elif' (3,3%)La llegada a meta en el Tour de Francia (4,9%) pedalea a golpe de liderazgo y vence a 'Elif' (3,3%)