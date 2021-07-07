2021 Stanley Cup Game 4
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,6/4
Fox: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.300.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game' (R): 1.540.000 [0,3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - '2021 Stanley Cup Game 4' (8-10 p.m.): 2.560.000 [0,6] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen': 2.310.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Housebroken' (R): 760.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 590.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.020.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.590.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.430.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 2.340.000 [0,2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 640.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 320.000 [0,1] (5º)
