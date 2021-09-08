'Bachelor in Paradise' mantiene su liderazgo y le otorga la noche a ABC

'Bachelor in Paradise'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,6/5
· NBC: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,5/3
· CBS: 0,2/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-10 p.m.): 2.980.000 [0,8/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Ultimate Surfer': 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 3.070.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Wall': 2.240.000 [0,3/2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.110.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns: 2.020.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 2.810.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.620.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 2.380.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.240.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 610.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah' (Final): 300.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
