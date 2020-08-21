RuPaul y las reinas de 'Drag Race' se despiden de Chi Chi DeVayne: "Tu luz seguirá brillando"

La comunidad drag y sus seguidores se encuentran de luto tras la muerte de Chi Chi DeVayne con tan solo 34 años. La concursante de 'RuPaul's Drag Race 8' y 'All Stars 3' perdía la batalla este jueves 20 de agosto contra una complicada neumonía derivada de la esclerodermia que le diagnosticaron en 2018. Se trata de una enfermedad rara que provoca el endurecimiento de los tejidos y, en ocasiones, de los órganos internos y vasos sanguíneos.

Como era de esperar, RuPaul emitió rápidamente un comunicado lamentando la pérdida de su hija drag. "Tengo el corazón roto por el fallecimiento de Chi Chi DeVayne", publicaba a través de las redes sociales del programa. "La echaremos de menos pero no la olvidaremos", prometía, y terminaba: "Que su espíritu generoso y lleno de amor nos ilumine a todos. Nuestro más sentido pésame, de nuestra familia a la suya".

Chi Chi DeVayne, reina fallecida de 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Como RuPaul, su compañeros en el jurado dedicaban unas palabras a la que fuera su alumna. "Aunque tu ser físico nos haya dejado, tu energía, amor y pasión vivirán para siempre", escribía Michelle Visage. "Tenía una luz natural y divina", agregaba Ross Matthews, que añadía que Chi Chi "era una estrella y sin ella el mundo brillaría menos". "El cielo ha ganado un ángel", remataba Carson Kressley.

Sus compañeras de 'Drag Race' se despiden

A los deseos de Mama Ru se sumaron rápidamente el resto de reinas que compartieron edición con Chi Chi o coincidieron con ella en alguna de sus actuaciones conjuntas. "Chi Chi era una de las reinas que más te apoyaba", recordaba Aquaria. "Mi corazón está roto. Eras un talento único y luminoso, un espíritu generoso y una fuerza de la naturaleza en el escenario", publicaba BeBe Zahara Benet junto a un vídeo con ella. "Estoy devastada", confesaba Shea Couleé, "despertadme cuando todo esto acabe".

Bianca del Rio, una de las reinas más famosas del talent show, publicaba una fotografía junto a la fallecida acompañada de un corazón roto. "Gracias por compartir tu don con nosotras. Te echaremos de menos. Tu luz seguirá brillando", publicaba Jujubee. "Siempre serás un ángel en mi corazón", añadía Shangela. A ellas se sumaban también concursantes de 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' y 'Canada's Drag Race', otras versiones internacionales del formato, como Priyanka, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, The Vivienne o Baga Chipz.

Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. ???????? I love you always chichi. My dancing angel.. — Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) August 20, 2020

This is so sad! She was really a great queen and an all around sweetheart ???? — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 20, 2020

?? Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/pOLjEN5pPJ — Aquaria ???? (@aquariaofficial) August 20, 2020

I'm literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it's all over ???? — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

???????????????? shine on baby. Damn. ???? — Detox (@TheOnlyDetox) August 20, 2020

?????? an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi ???? My heart is breaking. You were such a light, a rare talent, a kind and generous spirit and a force of nature on the stage. Rest well, sister. ???? pic.twitter.com/XRkxnjzisq — BeBe Black Lives Matter Benet (@BeBeZaharaBenet) August 20, 2020

OMG just heard. Rest easy the sweetest most sensitive kind and wholesome angel. ?? Chi Chi. — Give Us Free (@monetxchange) August 20, 2020

Rest in Power Chichi Devayne. My deepest sympathies and condolences go out to her family and anyone who is hurting right now. she was always sweet, considerate, real and to say the absolute least TALENTED. say it again: TALENT. the world lost someone genuinely amazing today. pic.twitter.com/6nbRgqgeal — Dax ExclamationPoint?? (@Daxclamation) August 20, 2020

Just woke up to the news. I'm truly heartbroken and sending all my love and prayers to ChiChi's family and friends through this sad time ???????? Fly high beautiful ???? — ????????????????? ??????????????? (@Indiaferrah) August 20, 2020

Rest In Peace to one of the most beautiful queens to hit the @RuPaulsDragRace franchise ??



love you Chi Chi! pic.twitter.com/iC31NqTJWI — hi it's me priyanka (@thequeenpri) August 20, 2020

I know that this is soon to even talk about but usually funerals happen quickly. I would love to have other rule girls a part of yes! If any of my sisters see this and are interested please let me know. — Trinity The Tuck (@TrinityTheTuck) August 20, 2020

I love you ?? Chichi ???? pic.twitter.com/woKZv7z7EB — Alexis Mateo (@AlexisMateo79) August 20, 2020

Chichi was hands down one of my favorite queens to work with. I first met her right after filming s9. We smoked the fattest blunt & she gave me amazing advice I'll never forget. All my memories with her from the Xmas tours will be in my heart forever. Rest in power sweet angel ???? — ???? Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) August 20, 2020

I just wanted to share a moment of her where she was laughing. I know we're all mourning but she is at peace now and we will feel her laughter and beautifully positive vibrations as her spirit and soul finds solace ???? — AJA ???????????? (@ajaqueen) August 20, 2020

Rest In Peace • Chi Chi DeVayne ???? pic.twitter.com/smji1uL6W4 — Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) August 20, 2020

RIP ChiChi ???????? What a powerful soul, who's light will continue to shine bright ? — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi Devayne was such a light during her season and beyond. She always showed how being humble, honest and your true authentic self will get you far! She was a TRUE STAR and her legacy will live on forever #RIPChiChiDevayne ???? pic.twitter.com/Q0VGgyCngr — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) August 20, 2020

RIP Chi Chi. What a sad week. X — TheVivienne BLM (@THEVIVIENNEUK) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi was so kind to me. At a time I was really low. I'm just sat here in tears. R.I.P you beautiful angel. — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) August 20, 2020

Rest in Power Angel! Seriously one of the nicest people I've ever met. ????

Zavion Davenport Chi Chi DeVayne we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/Hicbi7rBsA — Ongina (@ongina) August 20, 2020