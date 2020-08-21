Notificaciones

D.E.P.

RuPaul y las reinas de 'Drag Race' se despiden de Chi Chi DeVayne: "Tu luz seguirá brillando"

Chi Chi DeVayne murió el jueves 20 de agosto por una neumonía derivada de una enfermedad rara que le fue diagnosticada en 2018.

Redacción Viernes 21 Agosto 2020 13:02 (hace 4 horas)

La comunidad drag y sus seguidores se encuentran de luto tras la muerte de Chi Chi DeVayne con tan solo 34 años. La concursante de 'RuPaul's Drag Race 8' y 'All Stars 3' perdía la batalla este jueves 20 de agosto contra una complicada neumonía derivada de la esclerodermia que le diagnosticaron en 2018. Se trata de una enfermedad rara que provoca el endurecimiento de los tejidos y, en ocasiones, de los órganos internos y vasos sanguíneos.

Como era de esperar, RuPaul emitió rápidamente un comunicado lamentando la pérdida de su hija drag. "Tengo el corazón roto por el fallecimiento de Chi Chi DeVayne", publicaba a través de las redes sociales del programa. "La echaremos de menos pero no la olvidaremos", prometía, y terminaba: "Que su espíritu generoso y lleno de amor nos ilumine a todos. Nuestro más sentido pésame, de nuestra familia a la suya".

Chi Chi DeVayne, reina fallecida de 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Como RuPaul, su compañeros en el jurado dedicaban unas palabras a la que fuera su alumna. "Aunque tu ser físico nos haya dejado, tu energía, amor y pasión vivirán para siempre", escribía Michelle Visage. "Tenía una luz natural y divina", agregaba Ross Matthews, que añadía que Chi Chi "era una estrella y sin ella el mundo brillaría menos". "El cielo ha ganado un ángel", remataba Carson Kressley.

Sus compañeras de 'Drag Race' se despiden

A los deseos de Mama Ru se sumaron rápidamente el resto de reinas que compartieron edición con Chi Chi o coincidieron con ella en alguna de sus actuaciones conjuntas. "Chi Chi era una de las reinas que más te apoyaba", recordaba Aquaria. "Mi corazón está roto. Eras un talento único y luminoso, un espíritu generoso y una fuerza de la naturaleza en el escenario", publicaba BeBe Zahara Benet junto a un vídeo con ella. "Estoy devastada", confesaba Shea Couleé, "despertadme cuando todo esto acabe".

Bianca del Rio, una de las reinas más famosas del talent show, publicaba una fotografía junto a la fallecida acompañada de un corazón roto. "Gracias por compartir tu don con nosotras. Te echaremos de menos. Tu luz seguirá brillando", publicaba Jujubee. "Siempre serás un ángel en mi corazón", añadía Shangela. A ellas se sumaban también concursantes de 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' y 'Canada's Drag Race', otras versiones internacionales del formato, como Priyanka, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, The Vivienne o Baga Chipz.

