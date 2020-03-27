'A Million Little Things' se despide alza en una noche cómoda para ABC

'A Million Little Things'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 7.290.000 [1,2/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 7.190.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things' (Final de temporada): 4.200.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 7.600.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.280.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 5.450.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.230.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.770.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.490.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Outmatched' (Final de temporada): 2.630.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Deputy' (Final de temporada): 3.910.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstation': 3.640.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 2.340.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Indebted': 1.630.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.500.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.710.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 654.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 626.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
