Estreno de 'Big Brother'
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother' (Estreno): 4.000.000 [1,0] (1º)
09:30 - 'Love Island' (Estreno): 1.800.000 [0,4] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Stanley Cup Game 5': 3.000.000 [0,7] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.430.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Crime Scene Kitchen': 1.830.000 [0,4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 3.660.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.780.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.630.000 [0,4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 840.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 430.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social