AUDIENCIAS EEUU MIÉRCOLES 7 JULIO

El estreno de 'Bog Brother' arrasa en su estreno y lidera sobre 'Stanley Cup Game 5' y 'MasterChef'

El programa de telerrealidad consigue alcanzar los 4 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Jueves 8 Julio 2021 18:59 (hace 1 hora)
Estreno de 'Big Brother'

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother' (Estreno): 4.000.000 [1,0] (1º)

09:30 - 'Love Island' (Estreno): 1.800.000 [0,4] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Stanley Cup Game 5': 3.000.000 [0,7] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.430.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Crime Scene Kitchen': 1.830.000 [0,4] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 3.660.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.780.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.630.000 [0,4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 840.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 430.000 [0,1] (5º)

