'Call me Kat' destaca en la jornada de estrenos de Fox en una noche dominada por el fútbol

NBC: 3,8/18

Fox: 1,3/7

CBS: 1,0/6

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.420.000 [2,0/11] (2º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.680.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

Fox

CBS

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.900.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.745.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire': 2.945.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie' (Estreno): 3.425.000 [0,5/3] (2º)