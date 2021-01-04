Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 ENERO

'Call me Kat' destaca en la jornada de estrenos de Fox en una noche dominada por el fútbol

'The Rookie' estrena nueva temporada a la baja en ABC ante el liderazgo de 'Sunday Night Football'.

Redacción Lunes 4 Enero 2021 17:46 (hace 6 horas)
Mayim Bialik y Leslie Jordan en la nueva sitcom de Fox, 'Call me Kat'

Mayim Bialik y Leslie Jordan en la nueva sitcom de Fox, 'Call me Kat'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,8/18

Fox: 1,3/7

CBS: 1,0/6

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.680.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.420.000 [2,0/11] (2º)

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Washington vs Philadelphia)' (8-11 p.m.): 13.538.000 [4,1/22] (1º)

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 12.880.000 [3,3/18] (1º)

07:30 - 'The OT': 6.800.000 [1,9/10] (3º)

08:00 - 'Call me Kat' (Estreno): 5.370.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (Estreno): 2.270.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.750.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.380.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 11.680.000 [2,6/14] (3º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 10.475.000 [2,1/11] (2º)

08:30 - 'NCIS Los Angeles' (R): 5.985.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'NCIS New Orleans' (R): 4.530.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

10:30 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.560.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.900.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.745.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire': 2.945.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie' (Estreno): 3.425.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 515.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost' (Final): 302.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Comentarios y social

