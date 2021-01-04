'Call me Kat' destaca en la jornada de estrenos de Fox en una noche dominada por el fútbol

Mayim Bialik y Leslie Jordan en la nueva sitcom de Fox, 'Call me Kat'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,8/18
Fox: 1,3/7
CBS: 1,0/6
ABC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.680.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.420.000 [2,0/11] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Washington vs Philadelphia)' (8-11 p.m.): 13.538.000 [4,1/22] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 12.880.000 [3,3/18] (1º)
07:30 - 'The OT': 6.800.000 [1,9/10] (3º)
08:00 - 'Call me Kat' (Estreno): 5.370.000 [1,3/7] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (Estreno): 2.270.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.750.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.380.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 11.680.000 [2,6/14] (3º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 10.475.000 [2,1/11] (2º)
08:30 - 'NCIS Los Angeles' (R): 5.985.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'NCIS New Orleans' (R): 4.530.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
10:30 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.560.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.900.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.745.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire': 2.945.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie' (Estreno): 3.425.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 515.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost' (Final): 302.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
