'MasterChef' no cede su corona y lidera frente a 'Press Your Luck'

Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/4
ABC: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.700.000 [0,6/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Crime Scene Kitchen': 1.8770.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.020.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.370.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 2.310.000 [0,3/TBA] (4º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 2.170.000 [0,2/TBA] (3º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.260.000 [0,3/TBA] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right At Night' (R): 3.120.000 [0,4/TBA] (3º)
09:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 1.790.000 [0,2/TBA] (4º)
10:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 1.780.000 [0,2/TBA] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 830.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 410.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
