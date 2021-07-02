Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU MIÉRCOLES 30 DE JUNIO

'MasterChef' no cede su corona y lidera frente a 'Press Your Luck'

'The $100,000 Pyramid' se convierte en lo más visto de la noche estadounidense.

Redacción Viernes 2 Julio 2021 11:16
Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.700.000 [0,6/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Crime Scene Kitchen': 1.8770.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.020.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.370.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 2.310.000 [0,3/TBA] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 2.170.000 [0,2/TBA] (3º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.260.000 [0,3/TBA] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right At Night' (R): 3.120.000 [0,4/TBA] (3º)

09:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 1.790.000 [0,2/TBA] (4º)

10:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 1.780.000 [0,2/TBA] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 830.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 410.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

