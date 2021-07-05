Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 DE JULIO

El espectáculo de fuegos artificiales del 4 de julio en NBC domina una noche plagada de reposiciones

Las reposiciones de 'Celebrity Family Feud' y 'The Chase' firman la segunda plaza en ABC.

Redacción Lunes 5 Julio 2021 19:04 (hace 1 hora)
'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'

'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'

Adultos 18-49

NBC

07:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl' (R): 1.440.000 [0,2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' (8-10 p.m.): 4.380.000 [0,6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' (R): 3.280.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 2.770.000 [0,2] (2º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 2.690.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 2.140.000 [0,2] (2º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Duncanville' (R): 380.000 [0,1] (4º)

07:30 - 'HouseBroken' (R): 370.000 [0,1] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 460.000 [0,1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 540.000 [0,1] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 580.000 [0,2] (3º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 minutes' (R): 4.410.000 [0,2] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 2.180.000 [0,1] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 1.970.000 [0,1] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 1.930.000 [0,1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 230.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 260.000 [0,1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

