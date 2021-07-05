'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'
Adultos 18-49
NBC
07:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl' (R): 1.440.000 [0,2] (3º)
08:00 - 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' (8-10 p.m.): 4.380.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' (R): 3.280.000 [0,5] (1º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 2.770.000 [0,2] (2º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 2.690.000 [0,3] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 2.140.000 [0,2] (2º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Duncanville' (R): 380.000 [0,1] (4º)
07:30 - 'HouseBroken' (R): 370.000 [0,1] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 460.000 [0,1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 540.000 [0,1] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 580.000 [0,2] (3º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 minutes' (R): 4.410.000 [0,2] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 2.180.000 [0,1] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 1.970.000 [0,1] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 1.930.000 [0,1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 230.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 260.000 [0,1] (5º)
