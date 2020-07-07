Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 DE JULIO

'The Titan Games' sigue estable y lidera en NBC y 'The Bachelor' baja en ABC

Paralelamente, 'The Wall' y 'Dateline' se consolidan como lo más visto de sus franjas de emisión.

Redacción Martes 7 Julio 2020 18:50 (hace 3 horas)
'The Titan Games'

'The Titan Games'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.330.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Wall': 3.310.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.240.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (8-11 p.m.): 2.046.600 [0,4/2] (4º)

baja

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.310.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.490.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.200.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.740.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.960.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.355.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.007.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 913.500 [0,2/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

