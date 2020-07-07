'The Titan Games' sigue estable y lidera en NBC y 'The Bachelor' baja en ABC

NBC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (8-11 p.m.): 2.046.600 [0,4/2] (4º)

Fox

CBS

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.007.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 913.500 [0,2/1] (5º)