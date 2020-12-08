ABC se mantiene en lo alto con la NFL, que ocupa el lugar de 'The Good Doctor'

Buffalo at San Francisco
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,2/7
Fox: 1,2/6
NBC: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Monday Night Football' (Buffalo at San Francisco) (8-11 p.m.): 5.280.000 [1,2/6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (con fragmento de NFL): 6.780.000 [2,0/9] (1º)
09:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds': 1.380.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (Top 9 actuaciones) (8-10 p.m.) : 6.760.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Nurses' : 3.640.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.160.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.170.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.110.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.540.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 737.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller Fool Us' (R): 655.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
