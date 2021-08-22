'The Greatest #AtHome Videos'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,4/3
· CBS: 0,2/2
· Fox: 0,6/5
· NBC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown': 2.240.000 [0,6] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 3.200.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20' (R): 2.090.000 [0,3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Secret Celebrity Renovation': 2.450.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' (Estreno): 1.600.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.390.000 [0,2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior': 1.830.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline NBC' (R): 2.070.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 470.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Dynasty': 330.000 [0,0] (5º)
