AUDIENCIAS EEUU VIERNES 20 AGOSTO

'WWE SmackDown' se hace con el control de la noche frente la reposición de 'Shark Tank'

El estreno de 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' no funciona como se esperaba en la CBS.

Redacción Domingo 22 Agosto 2021 10:17 (hace 11 horas)
'The Greatest #AtHome Videos'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,2/2

· Fox: 0,6/5

· NBC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown': 2.240.000 [0,6] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 3.200.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20' (R): 2.090.000 [0,3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Secret Celebrity Renovation': 2.450.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' (Estreno): 1.600.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.390.000 [0,2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior': 1.830.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline NBC' (R): 2.070.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 470.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Dynasty': 330.000 [0,0] (5º)

