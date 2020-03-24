Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 DE MARZO

'The Voice' se mantiene fuerte, 'American Idol' mejora y 'The Good Doctor' toca techo

'The Good Doctor' firma su mejor dato de temporada en la noche de los lunes y 'The Voice' baja pero conserva el liderato.

Redacción Martes 24 Marzo 2020 18:38 (hace 19 minutos)

'The Voice' baja ligeramente con respecto al máximo de la semana pasada, pero lidera ampliamente con 9,5 millones de espectadores y un 1,7 de rating. NBC completa su gran lunes como lo más visto también gracias a 'Manifest', que se mantiene estable en la franja de las 22h y anota un 0,8 de rating y 4,3 millones de espectadores.

En ABC, 'American Idol' desde su estreno hace una semana y crece +0,2 de rating, marcando un 1,4 y 6,9 millones de espectadores. Pero para repunte, el de 'The Good Doctor'. La serie anota sus mejores datos un lunes desde el final de la temporada pasada, con un 1,1 de rating y 6,7 millones de espectadores.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,4/6

ABC: 1,3/6

FOX: 1,1/5

CBS: 0,5/4

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 6.977.500 [1,4/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 6.785.000 [1,1/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.502.500 [1,7/8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Manifest': 4.385.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.940.000 [1,3/6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal son': 3.585.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.500.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.770.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.830.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.510.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.330.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.075.000 [0,3/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 850.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Mediapro aplica un ERTE ante la crisis del coronavirus y reduce al 50% el sueldo de sus responsablesMediapro aplica un ERTE ante la crisis del coronavirus y reduce al 50% el sueldo de sus responsables