'The Voice' se mantiene fuerte, 'American Idol' mejora y 'The Good Doctor' toca techo

'The Voice' baja ligeramente con respecto al máximo de la semana pasada, pero lidera ampliamente con 9,5 millones de espectadores y un 1,7 de rating. NBC completa su gran lunes como lo más visto también gracias a 'Manifest', que se mantiene estable en la franja de las 22h y anota un 0,8 de rating y 4,3 millones de espectadores.
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,4/6
ABC: 1,3/6
FOX: 1,1/5
CBS: 0,5/4
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 6.977.500 [1,4/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 6.785.000 [1,1/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.502.500 [1,7/8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Manifest': 4.385.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.940.000 [1,3/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal son': 3.585.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.500.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.770.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.830.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.510.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.330.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.075.000 [0,3/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 850.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
