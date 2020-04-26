Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 ABRIL

ABC acierta con la emisión del NFL Draft y lidera la noche junto a CBS

'MacGyver', 'Magnum, P.I.' y 'Blue Bloods' vuelven a destacar una semana más en CBS.

Redacción Domingo 26 Abril 2020 16:02 (hace 5 horas)

NFL Draft

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'NFL Draf' (8-11 p.m): 3.121.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver': 6.180.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Magnum, P.I.': 7.055.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 8.085.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night Smackdown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.170.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 4.815.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Dateline': 4.459.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 946.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 683.5000 [0,1/1] (5º)

