ABC acierta con la emisión del NFL Draft y lidera la noche junto a CBS

NFL Draft
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'NFL Draf' (8-11 p.m): 3.121.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver': 6.180.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Magnum, P.I.': 7.055.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 8.085.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night Smackdown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.170.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 4.815.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Dateline': 4.459.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 946.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 683.5000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social