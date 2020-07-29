'America's Got Talent' sube y se mantiene líder en NBC

NBC: 0,9/6

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

08:00 - 'Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro: A special edition of 20/20': 3.705.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'American Catastrophe: How Did you get here?' A special edition of 20/20: 3.735.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'What Would You Do?': 3.045.000 [0,5/3] (2º)