'America's Got Talent' sube y se mantiene líder en NBC

'America's Got Talent'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,9/6
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 6.057.000 [1/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'World of Dance': 3.730.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.045.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.015.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.305.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.155.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (R): 766.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro: A special edition of 20/20': 3.705.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'American Catastrophe: How Did you get here?' A special edition of 20/20: 3.735.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'What Would You Do?': 3.045.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl': 755.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Tell me a story' (Estreno): 456.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
