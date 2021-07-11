'WWE SmackDown'
Adultos 18-49
· FOX: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,3/3
· NBC: 0,3/3
· CBS: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.880.000 [0,5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.480.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - '20/20' (R): 2.630.000 [0,3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.820.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.340.000 [0,4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' (Estreno): 2.840.000 [0,3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.450.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.220.000 [0,2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Gossip Girl' (R): 290.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 210.000 [0,1] (5º)
