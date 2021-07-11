Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU VIERNES 9 DE JULIO

El estreno de 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' no consigue arrebatar el triunfo a 'WWE SmackDown'

El reality de la CBS consigue hacerse con el mayor número de espectadores de la noche.

Redacción Domingo 11 Julio 2021 11:27 (hace 1 hora)
  • logotelecinco

    15,3%

  • logoantena3

    14,9%

  • logola1

    8,0%

  • logolasexta

    6,4%

  • logocuatro

    4,7%

  • logola2

    3,0%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    1,4%

  • logomega-espana

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'WWE SmackDown'

'WWE SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

· FOX: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,3/3

· NBC: 0,3/3

· CBS: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1


Fox

08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.880.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.480.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - '20/20' (R): 2.630.000 [0,3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.820.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.340.000 [0,4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' (Estreno): 2.840.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.450.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.220.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Gossip Girl' (R): 290.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 210.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Antonio David Flores reaparece en Telecinco con una pulla a 'Sálvame' y a Rocío CarrascoAntonio David Flores reaparece en Telecinco con una pulla a 'Sálvame' y a Rocío Carrasco