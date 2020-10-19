Muere Doreen Montalvo, actriz de 'The Good Wife' y 'Madam Secretary', a los 56 años

El mundo del teatro, del cine y de la televisión está de luto por el fallecimiento de la actriz Doreen Montalvo, quien nos dejó el sábado 17 de octubre a los 56 años de edad. La neoyorquina, rostro habitual sobre las tablas de Broadway y actriz recurrente en famosas series de televisión, había sufrido un derrame cerebral en el mes de septiembre.
Doreen Montalvo
A través de Instagram, su representante ha sido el encargado de dar la triste noticia del fallecimiento de la actriz. Para ello, ha aprovechado para hacer un bonito homenaje, repasando sus mejores momentos y recordando que además de una relación de trabajo, también tenían una fuerte amistad. "Ha sido un honor y un gran placer haber trabajado con Doreen, como su mánager. Desde el momento en que nos conocimos fue como si hubiéramos sido amigos durante años. Espíritus afines, seguro.
!Mi recuerdo favorito será verte como Gloria Fajardo en la gira OYF en el exterior del teatro KC Starlight, cantando "Mi Tierra" ante 8.000 espectadores, con el sol literalmente poniéndose como si Dios mismo estuviera dirigiendo. El momento más perfecto para todos nosotros. Fue emocionante". También ha recordado otros grandes trabajos de la actriz como su participación en "West Side Story", la nueva película de Steven Spielberg que llegará en 2021.
La carrera televisiva de Montalvo
Aunque la mayor parte de su trayectoria fue en Broadway, el éxito internacional le llegó con la televisión, donde ha participado en varias series muy populares. Su debut en este medio fue por la puerta grande, pues en 2006 participó en 'Ley y orden'. Después llegaría 'Solo se vive una vez', el papel de enfermera en 'The Good Wife' en 2010, una intervención en 'Smash', otra en 'Elementary' y en 2017 se convertiría en una agente del FBI en 'Madam Secretary'.
It's been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater....belting out 'Mi Tierra' to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all. It was thrilling. This last year had been such an exciting one for Doreen with the filming of both the IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY feature films, as well as her return to Broadway in MRS DOUBTFIRE. She was also making strides in the tv world- which she was a natural at. Doreen could do anything. She was like a winning lotto ticket. She was all of ours winning lotto ticket. We will continue to carry her, telling her story and remembering the talent and love she shared with us all. Most importantly the LOVE, as long as there is love. "And as I say these words My heart's about to break And ay Mama What do you do when your dreams come true? I've spent my life inheriting dreams from you What do I do with this winning ticket? What can I do but pray?" DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey. I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE. Rest In Peace. ?? #rip