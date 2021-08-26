Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU MIÉRCOLES 25 DE AGOSTO

'Big Brother' sigue enrocado en el liderazgo, ante un 'America's Got Talent' que pierde seguimiento

El talent show de la NBC consigue ser el espacio con mayor número de espectadores.

Redacción Jueves 26 Agosto 2021 18:54 (hace 7 horas)
  • logoantena3

    14,9%

  • logotelecinco

    14,1%

  • logola1

    8,0%

  • logolasexta

    6,1%

  • logocuatro

    4,6%

  • logola2

    3,0%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logodivinity

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoneox

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,2%

  • logoteledeporte

    1,2%

  • logoclan

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,6%

Presentadora de 'Big Brother'

Presentadora de 'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/4

· NBC: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 2.630.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 - 'House Calls with Dr. Phil': 1.770.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - '48 Hours': 2.160.000 [0,3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.010.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.400.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Superstar': 2.160.000 [0,3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.480.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Family Game Fight!': 2.090.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 1.540.000 [0,2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.260.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.350.000 [0,6] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale': 520.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 340.000 [0,0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Rosa Benito devuelve las palabras de cariño a Rocío Carrasco: "Ella es mi sobrina, no hace falta la sangre"Rosa Benito devuelve las palabras de cariño a Rocío Carrasco: "Ella es mi sobrina, no hace falta la sangre"