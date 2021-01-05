Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 ENERO

'The Bachelor' estrena temporada liderando en ABC contra 'Ellen's Game of Games' que baja en su regreso

El estreno del concurso 'The Hustler' no convence a la audiencia e inicia su recorrido superado por 'The Wall' en NBC.

Redacción Martes 5 Enero 2021 17:51 (hace 3 horas)
'The Bachelor' estrena su 25ª temporada

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/6

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 5.002.500 [1,2/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler' (Estreno): 1.990.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.010.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.410.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.620.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 5.500.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.) : 3.082.500 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Wall' (Estreno) : 2.515.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest' (Final): 1.425.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Masked Dancer' (R): 1.215.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 781.500 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 530.500 [0,1/0] (5º)

