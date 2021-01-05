'The Bachelor' estrena temporada liderando en ABC contra 'Ellen's Game of Games' que baja en su regreso

'The Bachelor' estrena su 25ª temporada
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/6
CBS: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 5.002.500 [1,2/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Hustler' (Estreno): 1.990.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.010.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.410.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.620.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 5.500.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.) : 3.082.500 [0,6/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Wall' (Estreno) : 2.515.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest' (Final): 1.425.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Masked Dancer' (R): 1.215.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 781.500 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 530.500 [0,1/0] (5º)
