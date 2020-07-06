Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 DE JULIO

La despedida de 'Hollywood Game Night' eleva a NBC al liderato

NBC desbanca a ABC del liderato, aunque la reposición de 'Press Your Luck' es líder de su franja ante 'America's Got Talent'.

Redacción Lunes 6 Julio 2020 19:10 (hace 5 horas)
'Hollywood Game Night'

'Hollywood Game Night'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'NASCAR': 3.890.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (Final temporada): 4.250.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 2.210.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.310.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 3.250.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 2.810.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game' (R): 2.630.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (7-9 p.m): 6.080.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 3.150.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.940.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 923.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 507.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 723.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

08:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 631.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 643.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:30 - 'Bless The Hearts' (R): 820.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 412.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 391.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

