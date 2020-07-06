La despedida de 'Hollywood Game Night' eleva a NBC al liderato

'Hollywood Game Night'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'NASCAR': 3.890.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (Final temporada): 4.250.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 2.210.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.310.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 3.250.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (R): 2.810.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Match Game' (R): 2.630.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes' (7-9 p.m): 6.080.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 3.150.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.940.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 923.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 507.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 723.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 631.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 643.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:30 - 'Bless The Hearts' (R): 820.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 412.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 391.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
